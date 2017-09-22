WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

Police: Teen Shot In Homewood, Possibly During Attempted Robbery

Filed Under: Attempted Robbery, Homewood, Shooting, Teen Shot

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) — Police say a teenager was shot in Homewood on Friday afternoon, and they believe it happened during an attempted robbery.

Officers responded to the area of Susquehanna Street and N. Homewood Avenue around 1:30 p.m. and found a 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot injury to the jaw.

He was sent to a local hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting may have happened inside a home in the 500 block of Susquehanna Street during an attempted robbery, and the 16-year-old boy fled to a coffee shop for help after the shooting.

Police aren’t sure if the 16-year-old was a suspect in the robbery or a victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch