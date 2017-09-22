Ohio Couple: Pet Mini Pig Believed To Be Stolen Found Dead

Filed Under: Cleveland, Ohio, Theft

CLEVELAND (AP) – A Cleveland couple says their pet miniature pig, which they believe was stolen during a home break-in, has been found dead.

The owners of the 15-pound pig, named Spam, say that the body was found Thursday. They said last week that the pig was stolen from their home in a burglary, along with jewelry, TV and a camera.

WEWS-TV reports that donors raised more than $1,000 to offer a reward to help find the pig. The couple says that money will be returned or donated to the Animal Protective League, which is performing an autopsy on the pig.

Cleveland police are investigating.

