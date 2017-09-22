American Girl Doll Store Coming To Ross Park Mall For Holiday Shopping Season

WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An American Girl doll store is coming to the Ross Park Mall — but just for a few months.

The store is scheduled to open to Saturday, Oct. 7. Only those with tickets will be allowed into the store during its grand opening events on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8.

Entrance tickets will be given out in front of the store one hour before the store opens on opening weekend. Tickets are only valid for one day.

Each child who visits the store during opening weekend will receive a complimentary gift, while supplies lasts.

Grand opening festivities also include crafts and two drawings for a free Gabriela McBride Girl of the Year doll and book, accessories, and pet. One drawing will be held on Saturday and another on Sunday.

The store will remain open through the holiday shopping season and close on Jan. 28, 2018.

More information can be found on the American Girl website here: http://www.americangirl.com/retail/pittsburgh.php

