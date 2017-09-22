SWAT Called After Man Shoots At Woman, 3 Children

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
UPTOWN (KDKA) — Police say a man was arrested in Uptown early Friday morning after he allegedly shot at a woman and her three children.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Tustin Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for multiple reports of gunfire.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered there had been a domestic incident at a home where a 22-year-old man shot at a 30-year-old woman and her three children — ages 10, 11 and 13 — as they were leaving the home. No one was injured.
Police say SWAT was called to check the home, but the man, identified as Taquan Gurley, was not inside.
Around 2:30 a.m., officers returned to the home and found Gurley inside, arguing with the victim.
Gurley was taken into custody and arrested. He is facing multiple charges including recklessly endangering another person, being a person not to possess a firearm and strangulation.