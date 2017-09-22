UPMC Abandons Plans To Build South Fayette Hospital

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — UPMC is abandoning plans to build a hospital in South Fayette.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the company has withdrawn their plans to build the hospital in the Newbury Market complex.
The township had approved the plan last month.
The company says they’re still evaluating other sites in the South Hills for a new hospital.
Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on this story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.