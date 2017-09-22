Police: Shoplifting Suspect Bites Macy’s Employee During Confrontation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a shoplifting suspect got away after she bit a Macy’s employee during a confrontation at a Hempfield Township mall.

It happened at the Westmoreland Mall on Sept. 11 around 11 a.m.

According to state police, a woman in the Macy’s department store was caught on surveillance footage taking two sweaters and a pair of sweatpants off a rack and walking into a fitting room. She then put the items into a large purse and walked back out.

A Macy’s asset protection officer saw the woman leave the fitting room without the items she had entered with. After he checked the fitting room and found it empty, he approached the woman as she was walking towards the exit.

Police say the woman complied with the officer at first, but then began to fight him when he grabbed her purse. He attempted to restrain her and forced her to the ground. The woman then bit the officer on the arm, causing him to release her, and she fled the store.

The officer did sustain an injury from the bite. He was able to recover all three articles of clothing.

The suspect is described as 6 feet tall and approximately 250-275 pounds. She is believed to be about 25-30 years old. She has bright red hair. Police believe she may have been driving a silver Nissan sedan.

Police say she’s also a suspect in retail thefts in the Monroeville area.

Anyone who recognizes this woman should call Pennsylvania State Police.