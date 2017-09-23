The Latest: Cassidy To Defend Repeal Bill In Senate Hearing

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Bill Cassidy will defend the Republican “Obamacare” repeal bill before a Senate panel on Monday. The Senate Finance Committee hearing is being held even though the measure’s prospects are dim.
The Louisiana Republican sponsored the legislation with South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.
Republican Sen. John McCain said Friday he’ll oppose the bill in a Senate showdown this week. That means there will almost certainly be enough GOP opposition to sink it.
Sen. Rick Santorum, a former GOP presidential contender, will also appear. He helped round up support for the proposal.
Democratic witnesses will include Cindy Mann, a former Obama administration health official.
The GOP bill would abolish much of President Barack Obama’s 2010 health care overhaul and shift money and decision-making to the states.