Soul Singer Charles Bradley Dead At 68

Charles Bradley

NEW YORK (AP) – Powerful soul singer Charles Bradley has died after battling cancer. He was 68.

Bradley died on Saturday. His publicist says in a statement that Bradley had been diagnosed last fall.

Discovered later in life, Bradley was known as the “Screaming Eagle of Soul” for a fiery, raspy style that evoked his idol, James Brown. He once worked as a James Brown impersonator under the name Black Velvet.

Recording on the Daptone label, Bradley’s first album was released in 2011 and his last, “Changes,” in 2016.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    September 23, 2017 at 6:43 PM

    never heard of him. not newsworthy

