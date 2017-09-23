The Latest: Trump Sticks By NFL Criticism On National Anthem

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – President Donald Trump is sticking by his criticism of football players who kneel during the national anthem and is brushing off a rebuke from the commissioner of the National Football League.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday that Trump’s comments about players who kneel during the national anthem are “divisive” and show an “unfortunate lack of respect.”
On Twitter later in the day, Trump said Goodell “put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country. Tell them to stand!”
Trump suggested during a speech Friday night that NFL owners should fire players who kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Several athletes, including a handful of NFL players, have refused to stand to protest treatment of blacks by police.
