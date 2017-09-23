HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bears Preview | 5 Reasons Why The Steelers Will Defeat The Bears | Week 3 Injury Report | Week 3 Opponent Profile | More Steelers

Woman Accused Of Shooting Sleeping Husband To Death

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) – A woman is facing charges in the death of her husband who authorities allege was shot as he slept in their Pennsylvania home.

State police in Fayette County allege that 49-year-old Suzann Bricker “pointed a loaded firearm at her husband who was sleeping in their bed” and killed 51-year-old Steve Bricker with one shot from the .22-caliber pistol early Saturday.

Police allege that the defendant then shot herself in the chest in the Fairchance home “causing minor injury” and drove herself to Uniontown Hospital, from which she was transferred to Allegheny General Hospital.

Police said an arrest warrant had been obtained and Bricker was awaiting arraignment on a criminal homicide charge. A message left at the family home wasn’t immediately returned Saturday.

