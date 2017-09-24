GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of runners participated in the 40th annual Richard S. Caliguiri City of Pittsburgh Great Race on Sunday.

Samuel Mueller, of Auburn, Ala., won the 10K with a time of 21:02. Jennifer Bigham, of Pittsburgh, was the female 10K winner with a time of 53:23.

Clay Burnett, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, won the 5K with a time of 15:05. The female 5K winner was Natalie Bower, of Pittsburgh, who finished with a time of 17:22.

To watch runners crossing the finish line, click the links below. The times listed are the official clock times at the finish line, and they are organized in chronological order.

About 12,000 people registered for the 5K and the 10K.

RESULTS:

2017 Great Race 5K Finish Line Videos
30:00-40:00
40:00-50:00
50:00-1:00:00
1:00:00-1:10:00

2017 Great Race 10K Finish Line Videos
30:34-40:00
40:08-51:34
51:34-1:01:32
1:01:32-1:11:08
1:11:08-1:21:12
1:21:12-1:31:16
1:31:16-1:41:38

