GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bears Recap | Steelers Skip National Anthem But Former Army Ranger And Current LT Villanueva Stands Near Tunnel | More Steelers

Elderly Woman Killed In Head-On Car Crash In Jefferson Township

Filed Under: Fatal Car Crash, Jefferson Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An elderly woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Jefferson Township on Friday.

It happened just before noon Friday on North Pike Road.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at North Pike and Bonniebrook roads. As the driver attempted to make a left turn onto North Pike Road to travel southbound, a second vehicle traveling northbound on North Pike Road crashed into the vehicle head-on.

State Police reported Sunday that a passenger in the first vehicle suffered injuries in the crash and later died at Allegheny General Hospital.

The victim has been identified as 87-year-old Marjorie Lee Langston, of Cabot, Pa.

It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Further details have not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch