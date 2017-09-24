Elderly Woman Killed In Head-On Car Crash In Jefferson Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An elderly woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Jefferson Township on Friday.
It happened just before noon Friday on North Pike Road.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign at North Pike and Bonniebrook roads. As the driver attempted to make a left turn onto North Pike Road to travel southbound, a second vehicle traveling northbound on North Pike Road crashed into the vehicle head-on.
State Police reported Sunday that a passenger in the first vehicle suffered injuries in the crash and later died at Allegheny General Hospital.
The victim has been identified as 87-year-old Marjorie Lee Langston, of Cabot, Pa.
It is unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.
Further details have not been released.