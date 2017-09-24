Pittsburgh Steelers To Skip National Anthem, Remain In Locker Room

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many NFL teams have been issuing statements voicing their displeasure after President Trump called for NFL owners to suspend or fire players who protested the national anthem.
But according to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin the Steelers will just skip the national anthem altogether and remain in the locker room.
According to CBS Sports, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will not be participating in the national anthem Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears.
Instead the team will remain inside the locker room.
In earlier NFL games Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players locked arms in solidarity, with dozens kneeling during the anthem for their London game.
Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis also joined them, taking a knee during the anthem.
The show of defiance comes after President Trump renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, taking to Twitter and urging fans to boycott the sport to force change.
“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump wrote. “Fire or suspend!”
Tomlin had some remarks on why the Steelers are skipping the national anthem.
“There are some very divisive times for our country,” Tomlin said. “For us as a football team, it’s about us remaining solid. We’re not going to be divided by anything said by anyone.”
“We are not going to let divisive times and divisive individuals affect our agenda,” Tomlin said.
One Comment
I am from Pittsburgh and love the steelers but if they dnt come out for the anthem, f–k them and their coach
why would you do this . omg
I never expected the Steelers to become political. You will be going against your goal base. I will not be watching today. Sadly, after all the other NFL politicics, this would have been my first game in a long long tiem.
59 year Steeler fan here. Love every game and have followed them my entire life. Bought Sirius just so I can listen to them in Texas. If they don’t come out for the anthem, then just stay in the locker room. I will turn off the game in protest.
Wrong move Steelers and way to alienate your fans. Stay out of politics and just play football!!
People talking about left and right need to shut up. as someone who is a Democrat and even on the left this whole take a knee thing is disrespectful! I don’t like Trump or racism either but a bunch of overpaid babies taking a knee is the worst form of protest ever. For once I agree with Trump that any player who doesn’t stand for our anthem should be fired.