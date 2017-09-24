Pittsburgh Steelers To Skip National Anthem, Remain In Locker Room

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many NFL teams have been issuing statements voicing their displeasure after President Trump called for NFL owners to suspend or fire players who protested the national anthem.

But according to Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin the Steelers will just skip the national anthem altogether and remain in the locker room.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reveals to @JamieErdahl that the team will not be participating in today's national anthem. pic.twitter.com/5zihPWQsMv — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 24, 2017

According to CBS Sports, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team will not be participating in the national anthem Sunday when they take on the Chicago Bears.

Instead the team will remain inside the locker room.

In earlier NFL games Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars players locked arms in solidarity, with dozens kneeling during the anthem for their London game.

Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis also joined them, taking a knee during the anthem.

The show of defiance comes after President Trump renewed his demand that NFL owners fire or suspend players who kneel during the national anthem in protest, taking to Twitter and urging fans to boycott the sport to force change.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

“If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast,” Trump wrote. “Fire or suspend!”

Tomlin had some remarks on why the Steelers are skipping the national anthem.

“There are some very divisive times for our country,” Tomlin said. “For us as a football team, it’s about us remaining solid. We’re not going to be divided by anything said by anyone.”

“We are not going to let divisive times and divisive individuals affect our agenda,” Tomlin said.