Unity Township Maintenance Garage Destroyed In Fire, 3 Firefighters Injured

UNITY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Smoke billowed from the Unity Township maintenance garage Sunday morning as fire ripped through the building, destroying heavy equipment.

Shawn Gracie was awakened by several explosions at the Unity Township maintenance garage just across the highway on Beatty County Road.

The fire broke out around 8:45 a.m.

“I looked across and you could see flames 20, 30 feet above the roof of building, then just kept exploding, exploding, exploding,” he said. “It was all the trucks in there. Tires popping, diesel tanks exploding.”

The township stores road maintenance trucks and other pieces of equipment in the building. Some property was saved.

“From what I’m to understand, they got eleven trucks out, and in the process of trying to get them out, I guess a couple of them might have hit each other, trying to get out so fast,” Gracie said.

Other pieces of equipment were lost. The building was almost destroyed when firefighters arrived.

“The building’s 80 by 300 with an overhang, and the overhang and probably two-thirds of the building was fully involved when we got here,” Lloydsville Vol. Fire Dept. Chief Bryan Schultheis said. “Half the roof of the building was already off.”

Nearly 100 firefighters were called to the scene, but by then, the roof was gone and the building was so unstable, it quickly became a defensive battle.

Three firefighters were injured.

“One with heart, one with heat and one just wasn’t feeling well,” Schultheis said.

Meanwhile, Gracie is ready to help the township recover from its losses.

“I would like to see a fundraiser started to help the township out and help them get some of their equipment back,” he said.

It’s too early to determine how much equipment was destroyed by the fire. Unity Township is conducting an assessment and will outline its losses in a news conference Monday, plus explain where the township will go from here.