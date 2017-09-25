Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Expected Tuesday

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is expected for Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas Tuesday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) forecast that unseasonably warm air with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, a strong ridge of high pressure, light winds and sunshine will bring ozone concentrations to a code Orange level.
The warning affects Allegheny, Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong and Fayette counties, plus the Liberty-Clairton areas.
Those with respiratory problems, young children and the elderly are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution on air quality action days. The DEP recommends limited outdoor activities.
On air quality action days, drivers are urged to reduce vehicular traffic or to carpool and use public transportation. Drivers should also wait until after dusk to refuel cars and trucks. Those staying at home should set air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.
The DEP says a cold front on Wednesday will bring ozone concentrations down to the low moderate range, and air quality should improve starting Thursday.