WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bears Recap | Steelers Skip National Anthem But Former Army Ranger And Current LT Villanueva Stands Near Tunnel | More Steelers

Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Expected Tuesday

Filed Under: Air Quality Action Day, Code Orange

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality Action Day is expected for Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) forecast that unseasonably warm air with temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s, a strong ridge of high pressure, light winds and sunshine will bring ozone concentrations to a code Orange level.

The warning affects Allegheny, Westmoreland, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong and Fayette counties, plus the Liberty-Clairton areas.

Those with respiratory problems, young children and the elderly are vulnerable to the effects of air pollution on air quality action days. The DEP recommends limited outdoor activities.

On air quality action days, drivers are urged to reduce vehicular traffic or to carpool and use public transportation. Drivers should also wait until after dusk to refuel cars and trucks. Those staying at home should set air conditioner thermostats to a higher temperature.

The DEP says a cold front on Wednesday will bring ozone concentrations down to the low moderate range, and air quality should improve starting Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch