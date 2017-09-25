Fuming Former Fan Selling Family’s Heinz Field Seat License, Says He’s No Longer Proud Of Team

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One Steelers fan is so angry about the team not being on the field for the national anthem that he wants to sell his family’s seat license.

A man named Dan, from Greensburg, has posted an ad to sell his family’s Steelers seat license for $20,000.

“We come from a military family,” said Dan, who does not want his last name used. “My grandfather served in Korea and that’s something were proud of.”

When the team did not take the field during the national anthem at Sunday’s game, he decided it was time to distance himself from the Steelers.

“Having the whole team stay in the locker room was certainly enough for us to think we no longer want to be a part of it,” he said.

Dan’s family has had the much-coveted seat license for 10 years.

“When you put on the Steeler uniform, you are reflecting the Steelers and that organization is something that I’ve been proud to support,” said Dan. “But whenever you have everyone staying the in the locker room. It’s a very disrespectful message to send about country.”

Dan says he’s not impressed with Ben Roethlisberger’s announcement that the team will be on the field for the anthem next week.

“Honestly, I think that’s a way to try to repair all the negative that they’ve received from it,” Dan said.

When asked if he will continue to be Steelers fan, Dan answered, “Well, I’m certainly not going to pick up a Browns’ jersey if you’re asking me that.”

“I don’t know. Maybe someday in the future, but right now, I think that I’m going to be a Penguins’ fan,” said Dan.

While there are definitely fans and veterans who respect the players’ rights to make a statement and did not see Sunday’s decision as unpatriotic, others want to get rid of their Steelers’ gear.

Wife of Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats tweeted: “If you are anti-Steelers now, send me your Steelers merch… and I’ll gladly distribute to vets & current military who do support our team.”