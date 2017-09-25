GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
Health Care Bill Teeters, GOP Adds Money To Woo Dissidents

Filed Under: Affordable Care Act, GOP, Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) – Top Republicans are adding money to their staggering effort to repeal the Obama health care law and say they’re pushing toward a climactic Senate faceoff this week. Yet their path to succeeding in their last-gasp effort has grown narrower, perhaps impossible.

GOP senators’ opposition to their party’s drive to scrap President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday. Moderate Sen. Susan Collins all but closed the door on supporting the teetering bill and conservative Sen. Ted Cruz said that “right now” he doesn’t back it.

President Donald Trump has pressed for a fresh vote, and White House legislative liaison Marc Short and Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the measure’s sponsors, said Republicans would move toward a vote this week.

