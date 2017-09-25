30 Facing Charges In $1.6 Million Pa. Crystal Meth Operation

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Thirty people are facing charges for selling drugs as part of a $1.6 million crystal meth operation in northern Pennsylvania.
According to the Attorney General’s office, drug dealers in Arizona and California shipped crystal meth to Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. The crystal meth was then sold in Jefferson, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Forest counties over the past year and a half.
The Attorney General’s office says 58-year-old Larry Dean, who had residences in Mayport, Pa., and Tucson, Ariz., made most of the crystal meth shipments.
Thirty men and women, ranging in age from 21 to 66, are facing charges. The majority are Pennsylvania residents. Two California residents and one Arizona resident are also included in those charged.
All are facing charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver drugs and corrupt organizations.