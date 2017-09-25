GREAT RACE: 2017 Great Race Finish Line Videos
HERE WE GO! Steelers-Bears Recap | Steelers Skip National Anthem But Former Army Ranger And Current LT Villanueva Stands Near Tunnel | More Steelers

30 Facing Charges In $1.6 Million Pa. Crystal Meth Operation

Filed Under: Crystal Meth, Drug Bust, Jefferson County, Josh Shapiro

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Thirty people are facing charges for selling drugs as part of a $1.6 million crystal meth operation in northern Pennsylvania.

According to the Attorney General’s office, drug dealers in Arizona and California shipped crystal meth to Jefferson County and the surrounding areas. The crystal meth was then sold in Jefferson, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk and Forest counties over the past year and a half.

The Attorney General’s office says 58-year-old Larry Dean, who had residences in Mayport, Pa., and Tucson, Ariz., made most of the crystal meth shipments.

Thirty men and women, ranging in age from 21 to 66, are facing charges. The majority are Pennsylvania residents. Two California residents and one Arizona resident are also included in those charged.

All are facing charges of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver drugs and corrupt organizations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch