Pa. Official: Russian Hackers May Have Hoped To Alter Voter Records

Filed Under: 2016 Election, Pennsylvania, Russia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s top elections official says he thinks Russian hackers who tried to access the state’s election systems last year had hoped to alter voter registration records in an effort to sow confusion and frustration.

Secretary of State Pedro Cortes said Monday that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has given him very little information about the supposed attempts by Russian hackers.

Cortes says a homeland security official first informed his agency in a minutes-long call Friday that Pennsylvania was one of 21 states said to have been targeted by Russian hackers. Cortes says all evidence points to the hackers’ attempts being unsuccessful.

Cortes says Pennsylvania will seek more information about the matter, including why it took so long for the federal government to notify them.

