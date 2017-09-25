Steelers, 200-Plus NFL Players Participate In National Anthem Protest

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s the latest in the feud between President Donald Trump and the NFL.

President Donald Trump called on NFL team owners to fire any players who refused to stand during the national anthem.

In response, more than 200 players across the NFL opted to either sit out, kneel or stand locked in arms with teammates in solidarity during the national anthem.

Every single player of the Steelers remained in the locker room/tunnel during the national anthem, except for one.

Alejandro Villanueva, a former Army Ranger, stood near the tunnel and sang along.

“We never want to take anything away from him. We never want to turn our back on our military. But, it was a stand made by multiple teams and we all want to stay together,” Cam Heyward said.

With all the extra focus on Sunday’s protests, some are concerned that the message behind Colin Kaepernick’s original stand against police brutality is getting lost in the shuffle.

Today, President Trump tweeted that the protests have nothing to do with race and that it’s about respect for our country, flag and national anthem.

He also added that the NFL must respect this.

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

Meanwhile after the overtime loss to the Bears, there were many questions for the Steelers about their pre-game decision.

“The stuff that’s gone on the last 48 hours is not football. That’s what I say. We as a people have to deaden that. We have to make that a non-factor. It wasn’t a factor when we were out there when we were playing football, and we gotta keep it that way,” Ramon Foster said.

“We know some guys wanted to take a knee, guys wanted to stand, we said whatever we do we need to be unified as one group,” Ben Roethlisberger said.

“It’s hard. It’s a very divisive thing right now, and I think everyone understands both sides. I just wish we could use something else other than the national anthem, but it’s an important issue on both sides. It’s just tough to try to put something together and that’s kind of the best option we had,” David DeCastro said.

Coach Mike Tomlin called NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the game and told him what his team was going to do — even though he clearly wants the focus to be on football.

“We have group of men come from different social-economic background, different races, religions and so forth. That’s football. That’s a lot of team sports, but because of our position we get dragged into this [expletive] to be quite honest with you,” Tomlin said.

Hours after the game, people are asking the players about what will happen during next week’s national anthem.

“I don’t know. You know, we will talk about it as a team, and anything that we do, we will do it together. We’ll figure it out,” Joe Haden said.

This morning, the NFL announced they will not discipline the players who refused to participate in the national anthem.