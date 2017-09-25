The Meadows Home-Made Fried Chicken Recipe

If you like fried chicken, you’re going to want to try out this recipe from The Meadows!

The Meadows Home-made Fried Chicken – Will be served during Festival of Food Buffet Week in the Carving station.

Serves 3 – 4

Prep time – chicken must marinate for two hours to overnight

Cook time – 30 to 45 minutes

Oven temperature 325 degrees F.

Ingredients in order of use:

1 (4 lb.) whole chicken

2 cups buttermilk

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp. paprika

2 Tbsp. Kosher salt

2 Tbsp. course ground black pepper

2 quarts vegetable oil

1 pinch Cayenne pepper

Directions:

If using a whole chicken, split in half and remove the backbone. Cut the leg from the breast at the top of the thigh and cut apart at the knee joint.

Soak the chicken pieces in buttermilk and 1 Tbsp. of Kosher salt for 2 hours at room temperature, or overnight in the refrigerator.

When chicken is almost finished soaking, heat vegetable oil to see small transparent lines appear (this is called swimming).

When these lines are visible – the oil is hot enough. If you oil heats up faster than you are ready – turn temperature down to low and increase heat when you are ready to cook the chicken.

Mix remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl. Once the chicken has finished soaking, dredge it through the flour mixture.

Set the dredged chicken on a large plate or cookie sheet and allow flour to get to the consistency of paste. Once this occurs, dredge each piece again through the flour mixture a second time. For even crispier chicken – repeat the process for a third time.

Place each piece of dredged chicken (only one at a time) into the hot oil and allow to fry about ½ way cooked (about 10 to 15 minutes). Remove the ½ cooked chicken to a cookie sheet and finish cooking in a 325 degree F. oven until it has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees F. or when the thickest part of the breast (closest to the wing) is cut open, it is cooked and piping hot all of the way through.