Football Players’ Protests Spark Interest In Flag Code Etiquette

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend’s protests in the NFL led to many opinions from those who support the players to those who say kneeling during the national anthem disrespects the American flag.

Taking a knee isn’t covered in the U.S. Flag Code, but there are plenty of other ways the flag could be disrespected without knowing it.

The U.S. Flag Code prohibits you from wearing flag clothing like swimsuits, shirts or uniforms.

A flag patch can be worn by service members and first responders, but the stars must be facing forward.

The popular tradition of displaying the flag across a football field during the anthem is also against the flag code, which states the flag should never be carried flat or horizontally.

An image of the flag is not allowed to be printed on disposable products like plates or napkins that are popular during Fourth of July or Memorial Day cookouts.

Also, the flag should never be used for advertising.

There are a few things to remember when you do display the flag.

The flag should never touch anything below it or rest on the ground.

You can fly it outside from sunrise to sunset. But after dark, the flag needs to be lit. During bad weather, it should not be flown.

If displaying the flag on a flat surface like a wall, the stars should be at the top left.

On a car, truck or boat, the flag should be on the right side and should not drape over the hood, top, sides or back.

