Legislation For New Downtown Police Substation Being Introduced

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council is expected to get its first look at legislation that would establish a new police substation in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh.
Mayor Bill Peduto’s office says the legislation will be introduced to council Tuesday. If approved, it would authorize the city to lease the Lantern Building.
The Lantern Building is located at 600 Liberty Avenue, near Market Square. It is owned by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust.
The proposed five-year lease would cost $1 per year, plus an upfront security deposit of $5,000. The city would cover utility expenses.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich says the Lantern Building is in move-in condition, but would require some security upgrades before it can be occupied by Pittsburgh Police. Hissrich hopes the substation can be in full working order in time for Pittsburgh’s annual Light Up Night on Friday, November 18.
Discussions about a police substation in the Lantern Building have been in the works for nearly a year. Downtown business owners have responded enthusiastically to the proposal.