Man Charged With Severely Beating Girlfriend With Baseball Bat

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for severely beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat in McKeesport.

Police say the woman was attacked when she broke up with the man.

When McKeesport Police responded to a domestic call at a house on Baldwin Street, 47-year-old Andre Taylor answered the door.

First, he told them everything was all right, but when officers pressed him further, he said the victim was asleep. Moments later, Camillia Sullivan stumbled down the steps, holding a towel to her head.

Police say she told them she was scared for her life, “He tried to kill me.”

Officers say she was bleeding badly. Before she collapsed, the victim told police, he hit her at least 10 times, breaking the bat over her head.

“She’s a nice lady. She didn’t deserve that, at all,” said neighbor Ed Stash. “From what I understand, the dude hit her in the head with a bat, broke a bat over her head, and all I heard was that she may not make it. He needs to rot in jail for that.”

Stash say Camillia Sullivan was always polite. He says she is only 5-feet tall, which is much smaller than Taylor.

Before the alleged beating ended, investigators say Sullivan ran out of the house, leaving a trail of blood and screaming for help.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said when Sullivan knocked on their door, she had a large gash on her head. Then, Taylor allegedly grabbed her hair and dragged her back across the street.

At last report, Sullivan was listed in critical condition. Taylor is being held in the Allegheny County Jail, charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.