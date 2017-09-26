NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Plum School Board Accepts Superintendent’s Resignation

PLUM (KDKA) — The Plum School Board has voted to accept the resignation of its superintendent.

Dr. Timothy Glasspool submitted his letter of resignation last week, citing “hostile behavior” by some school board members.

In his letter, Glasspool requested a year’s salary of $157,000 plus health benefits through June, as well as $26,000 for unused sick and vacation days.

The board voted Tuesday evening to accept his resignation, along with an undisclosed settlement.

Glasspool was placed on leave following a sex abuse scandal involving teachers in the district.

He was later reinstated after an investigation found no legal reason to fire him.

