Steelers Linebacker Bud Dupree: ‘It Was Going To Be A Lot Of People Who Knelt’

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree joined us for The Bud Dupree Show and opened things up talking about the topic everyone is discussing this week, the action the team took during the national anthem prior to the start of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“We all wanted to bring awareness to the situation,” Bud told us. “We just tried to not single anyone out. By staying inside of the locker room and just not putting people in situations because it was going to be a lot of people who knelt, it was going to be a lot of people who stood, but we didn’t want to be the team to single anybody out because we’re a unit and we’re all one.”

Bud was clear that nothing they did was meant to be disrespectful to the military or the flag.

“Everyone has different beliefs in certain situations, and we as a whole do not try to disrespect the flag in any kind of way.”

Bud did back up what we heard from Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Roethlisberger, Cam Heyward and Mike Tomlin that the rest of the team was unaware that Alejandro had talked with the team leaders about doing something different.

“Those guys, the captains, had already went out and I guess they had a conversation. We were still in the back doing our plan and we just didn’t really want it to be that way but it just happened and we just had to deal with it. We still all have respect for Al.”

Click the audio at the top of the link to hear more from Bud as he tells us what it’s looking like the team will do during the National Anthem when they play the Ravens this week.

