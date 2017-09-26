Steelers’ Rookies Spend Day With Children’s Hospital Patients

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some of the Steelers’ newest players visited patients at Children’s Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.
T.J. Watt, James Conner and the rest of the rookies met with patients and their families.
They also posed for pictures and signed autographs.
They say the experience was very rewarding.
“No matter what’s going on around the world or in your personal life, you can come here and just see the kids and it immediately puts a smile on my face,” said Watt.
“I get inspired by them. I know I inspire a lot of people, but I get to change people’s lives, so it means so much,” Conner said.
The Eat ‘n Park Atrium was also transformed into a pep rally with crafts, games and other activities for the patients and the rookies.