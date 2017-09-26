NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Trump Continues Slamming NFL Following Cowboys’ Display Of Unity Before Anthem

Filed Under: Donald Trump, National Anthem Protest, NFL

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (KDKA/AP) – President Donald Trump is up and tweeting, and his target is the NFL.

Trump says “ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected.”

He also says that booing at the Dallas game Monday night when the team dropped to its knees was the “loudest I have ever heard.”

Following a weekend of kneeling and protesting across the NFL, the Cowboys and their owner displayed their own version of unity Monday night by kneeling on the field before rising as a group before the playing of the national anthem.

MORE COVERAGE:

Trump noted in this tweets that the team stood for the anthem: “Big progress being made- we all love our country.”

Only one of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ players took the field for the national anthem on Sunday in Chicago. But, Alejandro Villanueva is now apologizing for his actions.

“Unfortunately, I threw my teammates under the bus, unintentionally,” Villanueva said in a press conference Monday.

He said the team had a meeting Saturday night before the game to discuss what they were going to do.

“Coach Tomlin gave us the guidance that we had to do it all as one, so 100 percent, in whatever it is that we had to do. There was a disagreement in what we were going to do and the only course of action was to go inside and remove ourselves from the situation,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva says he asked quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he could be out in front with the captains during the national anthem and they agreed to it, but when he went to the front of the tunnel to see the flag, he went too far unintentionally.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch