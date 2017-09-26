Veterans Protest The NFL In Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY (KDKA) — Several veterans took their protest of the NFL to the streets of Uniontown today.
Three of the veterans held signs protesting the NFL in front of the George C. Marshall Memorial in downtown Uniontown.
The signs read “Disrespect Veterans Boycott NFL Football Games.”
Several veterans organizations have taken issues with NFL players kneeling during the national anthem.
George C. Marshall was General of the Army and later became Secretary of State.
One Comment
I’m a lifelong Steelers fan, 20 year USMC Vet and I do not have any issue with free speech. But I do have a problem with the disrespecting our flag and National Anthem. When my beloved Steelers chose not to show respect that was the last straw for me. I’m exercising my right to no longer support the Steelers or NFL. I buy tickets to be entertained not to be sickened by this lack of respect. America is the greatest Country in the world and our flag represents the freedom that all Americans have. Protest on their own time, but you don’t see the players doing that. The players protest to a captive audience that came to see a game.. I am exercising my right to no longer support a team and league that disrespect our Country’s flag and Anthem.
If you have any heart at all you must see the pain that the race hucksters calling the shots in the Steelers organization are inflicting upon America’s heroes and America’s public servants and you simply MUST join in the boycott of the Steelers, their media, their sponsors and every single one of their dirty, rotten spin meisters trying to explain away their disrespect of our Flag, our Anthem and our Country. Including YOU, Mike Tomlin. Shame on you all.
And BTW, Rooney, YOU are lying, too. Your Head Coach said he the intention was to make a political statement against Trump right at the start of this travesty just because Trump told you to respect our Country.