NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Police: Woman, Good Samaritans Chase, Capture Purse Thief

Filed Under: Luis Lema, New Kensington, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A New Kensington purse thief is in custody after messing with the wrong people.

According to police, a woman was sitting inside her Fifth Avenue home on Sept. 21, when she noticed her front door open slowly.

The woman observed a man, later identified as 27-year-old Luis Lema, step into her kitchen. He allegedly snatched her purse from a chair and ran from the home. The woman chased Lema for several blocks while yelling for anyone nearby to help.

luis lema Police: Woman, Good Samaritans Chase, Capture Purse Thief

(Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison)

Several men at a nearby auto body shop cornered Lema in the parking lot and told him not to leave. Police were called and Lema was taken into custody.

Lema has been charged with theft and burglary. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch