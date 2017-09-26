Police: Woman, Good Samaritans Chase, Capture Purse Thief

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A New Kensington purse thief is in custody after messing with the wrong people.
According to police, a woman was sitting inside her Fifth Avenue home on Sept. 21, when she noticed her front door open slowly.
The woman observed a man, later identified as 27-year-old Luis Lema, step into her kitchen. He allegedly snatched her purse from a chair and ran from the home. The woman chased Lema for several blocks while yelling for anyone nearby to help.
Several men at a nearby auto body shop cornered Lema in the parking lot and told him not to leave. Police were called and Lema was taken into custody.
Lema has been charged with theft and burglary. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.
