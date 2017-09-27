Wanted: Cute Cat Videos For Upcoming Film & Cultural Festival

NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Do you think your cat is the cutest of them all?

Well, now’s your chance to prove it.

The Row House Cinema wants your cute cat videos.

They are hosting Pittsburgh’s first week-long cat film and cultural festival in November.

Part of the event will be the debut of a special film called “Pittsburgh’s Pretty Kitties.”

It will be made entirely of cat videos and your cat could be the star.

Videos should fall into one of four categories: cutest, funniest, bravest, or most yinzer.

They should be 30 seconds or less and must be submitted by Nov. 1.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.

Remember, when shooting video on your phone, turn it sideways. Videos shot in portrait mode will be rejected.

