Crime Stoppers: Elderly Woman Loses Leg In Scooter Hit & Run Accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An elderly woman is slowly recovering after a hit and run accident that left her seriously injured.

The mishap occurred on the busy Boulevard of the Allies, at the corner of Gist Street, in the Uptown section of Pittsburgh.

The 95-year-old woman was driving her scooter, going the wrong way in traffic, when she was struck by a vehicle. Investigators have very little to go on. They say they don’t know if the vehicle was a car or truck.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Sonya Toler, a Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokeswoman said, “The driver of the vehicle fled, not staying on the scene. Our patient is 95-years-old, with dementia. She was taken to the hospital and had a leg removed from the thigh down.”

Police said, moments before the accident, 911 received calls from several people who saw the woman driving on the boulevard, expressing concern about the woman’s safety.

“But we don’t have anyone that actually saw the accident that followed, and we have no video evidence, no witnesses,” Toler said.

Because the neighborhood where the accident happened has a lot of traffic, police think there may be witnesses who have yet to come forward, and they’d like to hear from them.

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.