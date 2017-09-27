Giant Eagle Working On New FuelPerks Plus Program

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle is tweaking its FuelPerks program, allowing customers to once again to save on food.

Right now, it is being tested in smaller markets, but expect to see it in Pittsburgh soon.

It’s called FuelPerks+, an upgrade to Giant Eagle’s FuelPerks program that sort of resembles the old FoodPerks program where GetGo gasoline purchases could be used for grocery discounts.

Under the new program, not yet in Pittsburgh, customers get perks for their purchases of gasoline, prescription drugs and groceries at GetGo and Giant Eagle that add up to discounts for both groceries and gasoline.

In other words, says Giant Eagle, the points you earn shopping get tossed into a single bucket where the customer can choose how to use them for savings on either gasoline or groceries.

Every gallon of gas = 2 perks

Every dollar spent on groceries = 1 perk

Every 5 scripts filled = 50 perks

Every 50 perks earns the customer 10 cents a gallon off of gas, or two percent off of grocery purchases. Grocery discounts are capped at 20 percent off.

Purchases of cigarettes, beer and wine are not eligible for FuelPerks+.

For more information on the program, visit this link.

The program is not yet in Pittsburgh, as Giant Eagle says it is testing and tweaking it first in smaller markets, including West Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and in Erie, Pennsylvania, and starting this week, Columbus, Ohio.

Giant Eagle says they hope to bring the program home to Pittsburgh sometime in 2018.