Local Apple Store Phone Number Being Used By Scammers

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Better Business Bureau has issued a warning about a new twist on an old scam.

The BBB said people are receiving robocalls and emails claiming to be from Apple Support. The message states that an individual’s iCloud account was hacked and it offers to fix the problem if the person allows the caller to remotely access their computer.

At least some of the phone calls claim to be from the Apple store at Ross Park Mall.

“Apple is aware that some customers are receiving unsolicited calls claiming to be from this Apple store,” states an automated message that plays for people who call the Ross Park Mall Apple store. “If you receive an unsolicited call, you should not provide any information to the callers.”

The warning originated from a BBB office in Massachusetts. It’s not known if the phone number for the Ross Park Mall Apple store is being used in that area, or if scammers are using other phone numbers in other parts of the country.