Steelers Center Markice Pouncey: ‘We Will Be Standing For National Anthem’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After facing backlash about standing in the tunnel during the national anthem last Sunday, Steelers center Markice Pouncey says the team will stand this Sunday.

“I promise you one thing, this week we will all be standing out there for the national anthem. Trust me,” Pouncey said Wednesday.

Pouncey says he expects the entire team to be on the field for the anthem.

“As far as I know it’s 100 percent participation,” Pouncey told reporters. “We love this country. It’s America. We know there are injustice in this world, but to me, personally, football is football and that’s what we need to approach it as.”

The Steelers decided to remain in the tunnel during the national anthem during their Sunday game against the Chicago Bears.

Tackle Alejandro Villanueva was the only Steelers player who stood outside the tunnel.

Pouncey says the whole thing was a big misunderstanding.

“I promise you this week that we’ll all be standing out there for the national anthem. Trust me. We respect our flag, and we respect our military and everything that is a part of it,” he said.

The Steelers decision didn’t sit well with some Steelers fans who took to social media to voice their outrage, and even burn team merchandise.

“I think this week we are going to show that. We are sorry for all of our fans who are upset about the things that went down, and I think we’ll come together and all of this will be out the window,” Pouncey said.