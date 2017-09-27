Texas Roadhouse To Donate Profits To Hurricane Relief

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse is donating all profits today to help hurricane victims.
The company announced that all profits from sales today at the restaurant chain will benefit the American Red Cross.
The company announced last week that its restaurants nationwide would participate.
All profits will go to help victims impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.
There are several Texas Roadhouse locations in Western Pennsylvania including Bridgeville, McCandless, Washington, Beaver, Greensburg, and Butler.
To find locations, click here.