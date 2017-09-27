NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Texas Roadhouse To Donate Profits To Hurricane Relief

Filed Under: Texas Roadhouse

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Popular restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse is donating all profits today to help hurricane victims.

The company announced that all profits from sales today at the restaurant chain will benefit the American Red Cross.

The company announced last week that its restaurants nationwide would participate.

All profits will go to help victims impacted by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.

There are several Texas Roadhouse locations in Western Pennsylvania including Bridgeville, McCandless, Washington, Beaver, Greensburg, and Butler.

To find locations, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch