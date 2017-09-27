Police Investigating Turtle Creek Shooting

NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Angry Fans | Fan Sells Seats | Racial Slur | Jersey Sales | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Police are investigating after one person was shot in Turtle Creek Tuesday night.

According to police, the shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Larimer Avenue.

Allegheny County Police are leading the investigation, but have released few details.

The victim is believed to be a male, but their condition is unknown.

Three people were detained at the scene, but there is no word if any are suspects in the case.

