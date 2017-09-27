Police Investigating Turtle Creek Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
TURTLE CREEK (KDKA) – Police are investigating after one person was shot in Turtle Creek Tuesday night.
According to police, the shooting was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 500 block of Larimer Avenue.
Allegheny County Police are leading the investigation, but have released few details.
The victim is believed to be a male, but their condition is unknown.
Three people were detained at the scene, but there is no word if any are suspects in the case.
