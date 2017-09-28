American Legion, VFW Posts Stop Showing NFL Games Due To National Anthem Controversy

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LYNDORA (KDKA) — Two American Legion posts and a VFW in Butler County say they’re not going to show any NFL games in the near future.

There will be veterans at the bar at American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, but they won’t be watching NFL games.

“We discussed the situation with the NFL and the kneeling and the disrespect of our flag and our national anthem,” post commander Al Worsley said. “It was a unanimous decision that we no longer show games in our post until further notice.”

Legion members hope it has impact.

“Any veteran understands how we should treat the flag and how we should respect the flag,” Worsley said. “I hope it brings pressure on the NFL to do the right thing. Whether or not it does, I don’t know. If it hurts them financially, so be it.”

The NFL game shutdown is in protest of NFL players’ actions around the league, interpreted by some veterans and veterans’ groups as disrespectful to the flag and to veterans.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do,” Worsley said. “Honor our flag. Our creed for the American Legion is ‘For God and Country.’”

KDKA has been told the initial game shutdown is for 30 days. Of course, that could change if the NFL changes policy.