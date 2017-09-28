NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

American Legion, VFW Posts Stop Showing NFL Games Due To National Anthem Controversy

Filed Under: American Legion, Butler County, Marty Griffin, National Anthem Protest, NFL, VFW

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LYNDORA (KDKA) — Two American Legion posts and a VFW in Butler County say they’re not going to show any NFL games in the near future.

There will be veterans at the bar at American Legion Post 778 in Lyndora, but they won’t be watching NFL games.

“We discussed the situation with the NFL and the kneeling and the disrespect of our flag and our national anthem,” post commander Al Worsley said. “It was a unanimous decision that we no longer show games in our post until further notice.”

Two American Legion posts and a VFW post will stop watching the games, starting Thursday.

Legion members hope it has impact.

“Any veteran understands how we should treat the flag and how we should respect the flag,” Worsley said. “I hope it brings pressure on the NFL to do the right thing. Whether or not it does, I don’t know. If it hurts them financially, so be it.”

The NFL game shutdown is in protest of NFL players’ actions around the league, interpreted by some veterans and veterans’ groups as disrespectful to the flag and to veterans.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do,” Worsley said. “Honor our flag. Our creed for the American Legion is ‘For God and Country.’”

KDKA has been told the initial game shutdown is for 30 days. Of course, that could change if the NFL changes policy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch