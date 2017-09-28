Americans Love Traveling In The Fall, AAA Reports

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CBS Local — Although summer vacation is over for kids across the country, AAA says Americans are likely gearing up for at least one more trip this fall.

The American Automobile Association has released a new study which says that more than a quarter of Americans expect to take another vacation before Thanksgiving. Twenty-eight percent of people polled by the auto club said they would be hitting the road before the busy holiday season.

“We have seen strong demand for travel throughout the course of the year, and Americans are discovering that traveling during the fall season is a best kept secret,” AAA’s senior vice president Bill Sutherland said.

More than half of the 1,011 adults surveyed by AAA said the biggest reasons for wanting to vacation in Autumn were cheaper travel costs, better weather, and fewer crowds and children around. The results also found that 26 percent of travelers planning a trip want to see the changing foliage.

“Savvy travelers can often find lower prices on everything from airfare and hotels to cruises and vacation packages, as travel companies offer incentives to fill their vacancies during the fall,” Sutherland added.

According to the poll, Americans will be spending their fall vacations in places like Italy, Great Britain, and Mexico but the top Autumn destination will be Orlando, Florida.

For travelers taking off to see the changing leaves, popular spots this year include New England, North Carolina, and Colorado.