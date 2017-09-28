NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

‘This Is Why You Buckle Your Kids Into Car Seats’: Mother’s Frightening Accident Photo Goes Viral

Filed Under: Accident, Car Seat

LANCASTER (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania mother is taking to social media sharing photos of a horrific car accident in hopes of warning other parents.

Jenna Casado Rabberman of Lancaster, posted a photo on Facebook showing her mangled 2015 Honda CRV.

She wants to warn other parents that they need to buckle their kids, every time.

In the caption she says, “THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Rabberman says the Chicco and Graco car seats saved her 6-week old, and 3-year-old’s lives.

The family was reportedly on the way home from preschool when another car slammed into them.

Rabberman says paramedics told her it could have been very differently had she not taken the extra couple minutes to make sure the boys were buckled in correctly.

Her Faceboook post has now gone viral, and been shared more than 225-thousand times.

She says she hopes the post will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch