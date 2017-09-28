‘This Is Why You Buckle Your Kids Into Car Seats’: Mother’s Frightening Accident Photo Goes Viral

LANCASTER (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania mother is taking to social media sharing photos of a horrific car accident in hopes of warning other parents.

Jenna Casado Rabberman of Lancaster, posted a photo on Facebook showing her mangled 2015 Honda CRV.

She wants to warn other parents that they need to buckle their kids, every time.

In the caption she says, “THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time. Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Rabberman says the Chicco and Graco car seats saved her 6-week old, and 3-year-old’s lives.

The family was reportedly on the way home from preschool when another car slammed into them.

Rabberman says paramedics told her it could have been very differently had she not taken the extra couple minutes to make sure the boys were buckled in correctly.

Her Faceboook post has now gone viral, and been shared more than 225-thousand times.

She says she hopes the post will save a life by making someone think twice about buckling their child in.