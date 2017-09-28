Caught On Camera: Suspect Vandalizes Yard, Smears Cheeseburger On Front Door

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man accused of vandalizing an elderly woman’s yard in the city’s West End.
Officers were called to McNeilly Avenue last Sunday after a man, who was caught on surveillance video, ripped up garden stones and pulled out several rose bushes in the woman’s front yard.
Investigators say the suspect also smeared a cheeseburger on the front door of the 85-year-old victim’s house.
If you know who he is, you are urged call police.
