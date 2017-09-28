NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Caught On Camera: Suspect Vandalizes Yard, Smears Cheeseburger On Front Door

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a man accused of vandalizing an elderly woman’s yard in the city’s West End.

Officers were called to McNeilly Avenue last Sunday after a man, who was caught on surveillance video, ripped up garden stones and pulled out several rose bushes in the woman’s front yard.

Investigators say the suspect also smeared a cheeseburger on the front door of the 85-year-old victim’s house.

If you know who he is, you are urged call police.

