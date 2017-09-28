Police Searching For Vehicle In Pedestrian-Involved Hit-And-Run

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Cranberry Township Police are investigating a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run that happened Thursday evening.
It happened just after 7 p.m. on Haine School Road.
Police believe the vehicle involved is a maroon Toyota Scion XB from 2008 – 2015, similar to the one pictured below.
Evidence found at the scene indicated the vehicle will have damage to the passenger side headlamp assembly and the passenger side mirror will be missing.
Further details on the crash and the condition of the pedestrian were not provided.
Anyone who can help police identify the vehicle or the person responsible for the crash should email tips@cranberrytownship.org or call 911.