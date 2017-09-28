Girl Injured In Home-Invasion Escape, 2 Suspects Sought

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are looking for two suspects in connection with a Moon Township home invasion that left a young girl injured.

According to police, the incident happened in the 100 block of Hayeswold Drive around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A father and daughter were asleep in the home when two masked men armed with guns broke in.

The victims were confined to one room as the suspects fled the scene. Eventually, the victims escaped the home by crawling out of a window. The girl, who is believed to be under the age of 12, suffered a fractured leg or ankle during the escape.

Moon Township Police Chief Leo McCarthy said burglaries happen every once in a while, but this type is rare.

“Usually, when they do occur, sometimes the victims have an idea who the suspects are because sometimes they are drug related. In this case, we’re not seeing that. We’re seeing completely innocent victims, in our opinion. That’s why this makes this far more heinous. So, we would really like to get to the bottom of it to give them some peace of mind and the people in the neighborhood some peace of mind,” Chief Leo McCarthy said.

It is believed the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but no description was available.

Two cell phones were stolen, which were recovered. The suspects also stole cash and a television.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moon Township Police at (412)-262-5000.