Man Accused Of Breaking Infant Son’s Ribs Appears In Court

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A Mount Oliver man who’s accused of breaking the ribs of his infant son had a hearing Thursday, and his attorney claims that what took place in court speaks to his client’s innocence.

Police arrested 21-year-old Jeremia Scales earlier this month after doctors at Children’s Hospital found severe injuries to his 3-month-old son.

According to police, when doctors asked Scales about bruises on the baby’s body, Scales told them he accidentally burned his son in the bathtub, but doctors say the child wasn’t burned at all.

Doctors reported to police the baby’s body had “inflicted trauma.” Some of the newborn’s ribs were cracked, and he had “significant bruising” on his lower torso and buttocks.

In court Thursday, the judge decided to reduce Scales’ bond from $100,000 to $25,000.

“He vehemently denies hurting his child. He loves little Jeremia and I believe that the judge agreed with us,” defense attorney Blaine Jones said. “Another thing that was fleshed out today was the fact that the injury to little Jeremia’s ribs was not — was not — caused by Jeremia. If anything, there may be a little bit of a diaper rash, and we’ll deal with that at the court of common pleas.”

Nevertheless, Scales is not allowed to have any contact with his son.

He will stand trial on several charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.