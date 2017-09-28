Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus Announces She Has Breast Cancer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Louis-Dreyfus, who rose to stardom as Elaine on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” made the announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she said.
No other details about her condition were immediately available, but Louis-Dreyfus used her statement to call for universal health care.
“The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union,” she said. “The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
Earlier this month, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth-consecutive Emmy for her starring role in HBO’s “Veep.”