Toddlers Remain Hospitalized After Daycare Shooting, 1 Shot In Face

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DEARBORN, Michigan (CBS) — Two children remain hospitalized after being shot by another child at an in-home daycare in Michigan.

The victims, both 3-years-old, were still being treated at a hospital Thursday morning.

Police, talking to WWJ Newsradio 950 in Detroit, said one of victims, who was shot in the face, is in critical condition. The other, who was shot in the shoulder, has been upgraded to stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

For the latest on this story, visit CBS Detroit at this link.

Police said the tragic incident happened at around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Harding Street in Dearborn. Investigators are calling the shooting “accidental,” saying the shooter was a toddler who found the handgun in a bedroom.

The child, who is 2- or 3-years-old, picked up the weapon and it discharged, according to Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Police have not said who owns the gun, and how it was being stored. It also remains unclear if the daycare was licensed, and who was supposed to be watching the children when the shooting took place.

Chief Haddad described it as “a babysitting home for a bunch of kids.”

Multiple children and at least one adult were inside the home at the time.

As an investigation continues. Police are still working to determine who, if anyone, will face charges in the case. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the local prosecutor’s office.

“This is a tragedy that affects the entire community and we wish the best for the victims involved,” Chief Haddad said.

No names have been released.