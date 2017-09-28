Watch Out! Don’t Fall For This Netflix Email Scam

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Netflix users should be aware of a new email phishing scam that has been circulating the internet for the past few days.

First reported by WGN, the scam concerns an official-looking email that claims there is an issue with your “billing information.” The email asks users to login and “update your payment details.”

It is signed, “Aleksandar.”

There’s a @netflix scam now happening. Don’t fall for it! pic.twitter.com/5V3J6NBS1Y — Jesyka Dereta TV (@JesykaDereta) September 26, 2017

There is a link called “Login Now” that, if clicked, will take you to a fake page that asks you to enter account information.

Under its help center, Netflix says it will never ask you for your payment information, social security number or password over email.

“Phishers will go to great lengths to try to take over your account or steal your personal information,” Netflix writes. “They may create fake websites that look like Netflix, or send emails that imitate us and ask you for personal information.”

Netflix asks that if you receive a suspicious email, forward it to phishing@netflix.com and then delete it immediately.