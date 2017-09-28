NATIONAL ANTHEM CONTROVERSY: Art Rooney II | Mike Tomlin | Pouncey | Villanueva | Roethlisberger | NFL Players Protest | Racial Slur | Jersey Proceeds Donation | Penguins | Trump | Colin Dunlap | More Steelers

Watch Out! Don’t Fall For This Netflix Email Scam

Filed Under: Netflix
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS) – Netflix users should be aware of a new email phishing scam that has been circulating the internet for the past few days.

First reported by WGN, the scam concerns an official-looking email that claims there is an issue with your “billing information.” The email asks users to login and “update your payment details.”

It is signed, “Aleksandar.”

There is a link called “Login Now” that, if clicked, will take you to a fake page that asks you to enter account information.

Under its help center, Netflix says it will never ask you for your payment information, social security number or password over email.

“Phishers will go to great lengths to try to take over your account or steal your personal information,” Netflix writes. “They may create fake websites that look like Netflix, or send emails that imitate us and ask you for personal information.”

Netflix asks that if you receive a suspicious email, forward it to phishing@netflix.com and then delete it immediately.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch