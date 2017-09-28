20 Properties Submitted For Amazon HQ Proposal, Parkway Center Mall Reportedly On List

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald say 20 developers have pitched their properties as potential sites should Amazon decide to locate their second headquarters in Pittsburgh.

Bids were due today at 10 a.m.

In a press release, the mayor’s Chief Development Officer Kevin Acklin said:

“We’re thrilled at the response today, which will help us put together the strongest possible HQ2 proposal for Pittsburgh. I’m sure the other regions competing against us would love to know all the properties we have in our arsenal, and we’re not going to give them that advantage.”

One of the possible sites is the old Parkway Center Mall. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the owner of the property is offering 100 acres for Amazon’s “HQ2” facility.

Other places in the city reportedly include a site next to the West End Bridge, and another next to the Liberty Bridge on the South Side. The old Civic Arena property has also been mentioned.

The biggest possible site is the “Almono” property along the Mon River in Hazelwood.

Now, officials with the Amazon HQ2 Team Pittsburgh group, or HQ2PGH, will review the property proposals to determine the strongest candidate to draw Amazon to the region.

The formal response by HQ2PGH must be filed by Oct. 19.

Stay with KDKA for John Shumway’s full report on this story at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.