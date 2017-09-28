Healthy Ride To Offer Free Bike Rides With ConnectCards

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — ConnectCard users will now be able to hop on one of Pittsburgh’s shared bicycles for a free ride.

Port Authority and Healthy Ride announced the new partnership Thursday.

Healthy Ride says Pittsburgh is the first city in the country to offer free bike share rides for transit riders.

Transit riders who use ConnectCards will now be able to use their card at Healthy Ride Kiosks to get a free 15-minute bike ride. There is no limit to the number of 15-minute rides ConnectCard users can take in a day.

After the free 15 minutes have passed, riders will be charged $2 for every 30 minutes.

“This is a great way of providing the first-mile, last-mile connections to transit that so many of our residents need. Pittsburgh is once again leading the nation when it comes to forward-thinking transportation initiatives,” Mayor Bill Peduto said in a release.

ConnectCard users will have to link their card at a Healthy Ride Kiosk in downtown Pittsburgh to activate the free rides.

Information on how to link your ConnectCard and Healthy Ride accounts can be found here: http://change.healthyridepgh.org/