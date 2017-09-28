Texans’ QB Watson Donates Game Check To Hurricane Harvey Victims

HOUSTON (KDKA) – The Houston area is still working to recover in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Even with a major outpouring of support, it’s going to take some time for many to get back on their feet.

Houston Texans’ star J.J. Watt took to social media to help raise money for the victims. To date, his campaign has raised more than $37 million.

Now, a teammate has stepped up to help out three stadium employees in their time of need.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson donated his first game check to three women who work in the cafeteria.

“If you can, you must.”@deshaunwatson​ gave his first @NFL​ game check to help a few familiar faces. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/rwcyGMSRFN — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 27, 2017

In a video posted to the Texans’ Twitter account, Watson enters the cafeteria, approaches the women and says, “For what you all do for us every day and never complain, I really appreciate you all, so I wanted to give my first game check to y’all to help y’all out in some type of way.”

One of the woman begins to cry at the incredible gesture, thanks Watson and asks for a hug.

